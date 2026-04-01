Mozambique: Government appoints Esménia Mualeia to replace Ndiça Massinga at National Election Commission

The Council of Ministers, meeting this Tuesday, approved a resolution appointing Esménia Suzete do Rosário Mualeia as the Government representative with a permanent seat at the plenary sessions of the National Elections Commission (CNE) replacing Ndiça Luseta Jorge Massinga.

In the same Council of Ministers meeting, a resolution was also approved appointing Tânia Vuyeya Sitoie as Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority, Public Institute (ANARME, IP), a decision which constitutes Sitoie’s reappointment for another term.

Source: Domingo