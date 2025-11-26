Mozambique Government and World Bank consolidate Projecto Água Segura

The Government of Mozambique and the World Bank are holding a joint mission to assess the implementation of the Safe Water (Água Segura) Project for Towns and Rural Areas, currently underway in the provinces of Nampula and Zambézia.

Work meetings began on Monday and will continue until Friday, 28 November, in Maputo city.

The Água Segura project’s main objective is to improve water supply and sanitation services, with the construction of Water Supply Systems progressing well alongside the installation of manually operated water points.

The National Director of Water Supply and Sanitation, Agostinho Vilanculos, who chaired the opening session on Monday in Maputo, encouraged the project team to continue with ongoing activities. However, he warned contractors of the need to strictly observe contingency plans due to the rainy season currently underway in the country.

Vilanculos also highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination with the National Directorate of Water Resources Management to ensure better utilisation and integrated water management.

The World Bank, which carried out a monitoring visit to the works in Nampula province last week, is now attending presentations in Maputo on the project’s main interventions, delivered by the National Directorate of Water Supply and Sanitation and the Water and Sanitation Infrastructure Administration.

On the first day of activities, representatives from the Water and Sanitation Regulatory Authority, technicians from the Provincial Directorates of Public Works of Nampula and Zambézia, as well as District Directors of Planning and Infrastructure from Ile and Mulevala districts — which met targets by constructing 25 and 20 water points respectively — also participated.

The Safe Water Project for Towns and Rural Areas is a Government of Mozambique initiative funded by the World Bank. At the central level, it is implemented by the National Directorate of Water Supply and Sanitation and the Water and Sanitation Infrastructure Administration, with involvement at the provincial level from the Provincial Directorates of Public Works of Nampula and Zambézia.