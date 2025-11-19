Mozambique: Government and CTA advocate defence industry investment – Watch

The Mozambican Government and national business leaders today advocated investment in the defence industry as a strategic pillar for national sovereignty and security, highlighting cooperation with Türkiye as a solution for modernising the sector.

“The defence industry is strategic for sovereignty, for security and for Mozambique’s economic development,” said Álvaro Massingue, president of the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA), at the opening of the first Mozambique–Türkiye Defence Industry Forum, which runs until Thursday in Maputo.

According to the Massingue, speaking at the Forum, held under the theme “Building the Defence Industry for the Sustainability of the Defence Sector”, Mozambique is committed to fostering a favourable environment for the defence industry, with “adequate” financing mechanisms, incentives for research and technological development, and the strengthening of professional skills within the national workforce.

For the CTA, Türkiye’s experience in modernising its defence industry—integrating technologies and developing local solutions—is “inspiring” and offers valuable models that Mozambique can adapt to its own context. “Your historical experience, the drivers of innovation and the emphasis on local skills provide an essential reference for our country,” Massingue said.

On the occasion, Mozambique’s Minister of National Defence, Cristóvão Chume, also noted that building a defence industry in the country is not only an economic or military goal, but a matter of “national sovereignty”, as well as a way of promoting institutional sustainability and creating strategic reserves.

“The forum we are launching today is not merely an institutional meeting; it is a far-reaching strategic platform designed to respond to the demands of a global and regional context that increasingly requires the continuous strengthening of defence and security forces,” Chume said.

The Mozambique–Türkiye Defence Industry Forum is also, the minister added, a “privileged” space for establishing “solid and mutually beneficial” partnerships that promote innovative technological solutions and reinforce commitments to strengthen the operational, industrial and strategic capacities of both nations.

“May this first forum be the start of many regular meetings that consolidate long-lasting, strategic and mutually advantageous cooperation in the field of defence and security, and may the results of this dialogue translate into more capable defence forces, a strengthened national industry and, above all, a safer and more prosperous Mozambique,” Minister Chume concluded.

