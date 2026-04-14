Mozambique government acknowledges fuel shortages – O País | Watch

The government has acknowledged that there is a shortage of fuel in major cities across the country, but assured that the situation is under control. The spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, Salim Valá, said the executive will announce key decisions to address the crisis at the appropriate time.

“The situation of the fuel crisis and its impact on the cost of living is real and must take into account the intensity, depth and duration of the conflict in the Middle East,” said Salim Valá, speaking to journalists after the Council of Ministers session.

The government acknowledged that although there is a global crisis, it is monitoring reports of pressure on fuel supplies.

“Its limitation is something that is in the government’s information and we will follow up on it (…) At this moment, the only essential message is that we are dealing with the issue, we are looking at it very carefully. Several SADC countries have increased fuel prices. Mozambique has not increased fuel prices due to this situation, but we are monitoring it,” he explained.





Source: O País