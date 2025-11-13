Mozambique: Government abolishes severance payments for public managers dismissed for convenience

The Government has eliminated the requirement for State-owned companies to provide specific justification or pay compensation whenever a public manager is dismissed purely for service convenience.

The decision was announced by Salim Valá, spokesperson for the 38th session of the Council of Ministers held in Maputo.

To this effect, an amendment was approved to paragraph 2 of Article 10 of the Public Manager Statute [Estatuto do Gestor Público], established by Decree No. 28/2005 of 23 August.

At the same session, held on Tuesday, the cabinet also approved a Resolution amending Article 2 of Resolution No. 44/2016 of 30 December, which endorses the Economic Development Strategy for the Nacala Corridor, known as PEDEC. This resolution grants the Minister responsible for Planning and Development the authority to coordinate the actions necessary to implement the PEDEC strategy.

The Government further approved a resolution authorising the Minister of Transport and Logistics to establish a technical team to negotiate directly with the Ports and Railways Company of Mozambique (CFM) the terms of a public-private partnership concession for the design, construction, operation, management, maintenance, and handover of the Dondo Logistics Terminal in Sofala province.

