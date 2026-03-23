Mozambique: Gorongosa’s one-of-a-kind Conservation Biology Master’s celebrates its 4th graduating class

Gorongosa National Park, through its Science Department and Master’s Program in Conservation Biology program, held its fourth graduation ceremony today for 12 students in Conservation Biology.

This brings the total number of Mozambican graduates from the program to 48. In addition to learning about conservation, they have also come to understand that protecting biodiversity is essential for the well-being of the forest, wildlife, and local communities.

This master’s degree, taught at the Park, allows students to acquire knowledge and skills to help build and restore the various conservation areas in Mozambique.

Two years of sacrifice were summed up in moments of joy and peace during a ceremony where participants were able to feel the joys of a mission accomplished with singing, dancing, photographs and more.

The Gorongosa Master’s in Conservation Biology Program began in 2017 with support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and is designed to prepare and empower Mozambicans to protect their country’s rich wildlife and natural resources.

Known as the first and only master’s degree in Conservation Biology in Mozambique—the two-year program is also the only one in the world taught entirely inside a national park.

Students learn about more than conservation—they live it. Conservation becomes part of their daily routine as they work alongside scientists, park rangers, and community and ecotourism teams while studying in the field.

Short, intensive courses are taught by visiting professors from around the world. While the classes cover the same key subjects as other universities, the focus is on hands-on learning. Students spend a lot of time outdoors, building real skills that prepare them for careers as scientists, natural resource managers, and community outreach leaders.

Each student also designs and carries out an independent research project, and with guidance from faculty and park scientists, writes and defends a master’s thesis. Research topics include important topics such as forest recovery, how animals shape plant life, the genetics of little-studied species, and how fire affects soil health—all made possible by living and working in this remarkable protected area.

The Masters in Conservation Biology program is a partnership between Gorongosa National Park and three Mozambican universities—Universidade Lúrio, a Universidade Zambeze, e o Instituto Superior Politécnico de Manica em parceria com a Universidade de Lisboa. Together, these partners ensure strong teaching and high-quality research.

Source: Gorongosa National Park / Press Release