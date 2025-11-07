Mozambique: Global Shenglin Wood Industry to build US$10 million timber processing factory in Gondola

The governor of Manica province, Francisca Tomás, this morning laid the foundation stone for the construction of a timber and wood products processing factory.

The factory will be built in Mussunza village, Nhambonda locality, in Gondola district.

This is a project by Chinese-owned company Global Shenglin Wood Industry CO, LTD, which plans to invest around 10 million US dollars.

According to local sources, construction will take place over the next two years and is expected to diversify the local economy, create new job opportunities for young people in the province, and contribute to the balance of payments.

The wood processed at this factory will primarily be exported to markets in China, India, Middle Eastern countries, Europe, and the United States of America.