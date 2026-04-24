Mozambique: Germany to disburse over three billion meticais for agribusiness

The German government has pledged to disburse over three billion meticais (about 50 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate) to fund agribusiness in Mozambique, under a project aimed at boosting productive sectors considered strategic.

According to a statement, cited in Friday’s issue of the independent daily “O País”, support will be channeled through the “Innovative Fund for Agribusiness” programme, a financial mechanism that will be run by the Zambezi Valley Development Agency, based in the central Mozambican province of Tete, in coordination with the Bank of Mozambique.

The model adopted is based on granting loans at subsidised interest rates, a solution designed to reduce the cost of financing and expand access to capital for producers and agricultural companies.

The establishment of this credit line comes in a context where access to financing remains one of the main obstacles to the growth of the agricultural sector. Limited capital has hampered the expansion of production, technological modernization, and the development of value chains, particularly among small and medium-sized producers, who face greater difficulties in entering the formal financial system.

According to the document, the interest rate subsidy represents a direct incentive for the participation of operators of various sizes, creating conditions for greater financial inclusion in the sector.

The expectation is that the reduction in the cost of credit will stimulate investments in mechanization, increased productivity, and agro-industrial transformation, contributing to a more competitive agriculture.

“The announcement of the financing comes at a particularly sensitive time for the Mozambican agricultural sector, which remains exposed to structural vulnerabilities exacerbated by climate shocks. The floods recorded in the 2025–2026 rainy season caused significant losses of cultivated areas and affected thousands of producers, putting pressure on food security and reducing the income of rural households”, reads the document.

In this context, increased funding also takes on a social dimension, supporting the recovery of productive capacity and promoting greater resilience in affected communities. The intervention is part of a broader strategy for adapting to climate change, focusing on the sustainability and stability of agricultural systems.

The new financial package is also part of a growing trajectory of economic cooperation between Mozambique and Germany, particularly in the field of agribusiness. In 2025, the two countries had already announced joint funding valued at approximately 45.5 million Euros, also aimed at supporting agricultural enterprises and value chains in the Zambezi Valley.

Source: AIM