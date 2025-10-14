Mozambique: Germany disburses €6 million for blue economy projects

German Development Cooperation (GIZ) and Mozambique’s Blue Economy Development Fund (ProAzul) will disburse 450 million meticais (€6 million) for the sustainable development of the blue economy in Mozambique, it was announced on Tuesday.

‘Among the main objectives of the partnership are the activation of the Blue Economy Observatory, the Blue Economy Council, the reinforcement of financial mechanisms and the strengthening of ProAzul’s communication and institutional capacity,’ reads a statement from ProAzul, consulted today by Lusa.

Oswaldo Petersburgo, chairman of ProAzul’s board of directors, quoted in the document, stressed that the agreement with GIZ, a German international cooperation agency, signed on Monday, represents the consolidation of a ‘strategic partnership’ and symbolises the mutual commitment that places the blue economy as a ‘pillar for transforming lives, income and well-being for Mozambicans’.

According to the statement, GIZ emphasised that the signing of the memorandum of understanding and the respective Action Plan, which says it will fund 450 million meticais, marks a ‘new chapter’ in cooperation between the two institutions, reinforcing trust and the shared vision of more ‘inclusive and sustainable’ growth for the country.

The Mozambican Blue Economy Development Fund (ProAzul) has already financed small-scale fishing operators with €6.8 million, generating around 15,000 jobs, the prime minister announced in August, while recognising that more needs to be done.

‘With ProAzul, the government aims to ensure financial resources that contribute to the sustainable exploitation of existing resources in inland waters, the sea and the coastline, as well as the conservation of marine ecosystems, for the ultimate benefit of Mozambique’s population and, consequently, Mozambique’s socio-economic development,’ Prime Minister Benvinda Levi stated at the time.

According to the Prime Minister, since its creation, ProAzul has financed 20 companies for a total of 510 million meticais (€6.8 million), benefited 4,624 operators in the small-scale fishing value chain, and generated 6,163 direct jobs and 9,105 indirect jobs in the fishing and aquaculture value chain, among others.