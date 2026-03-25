Mozambique: Germany and Holland pledge 20 million euros for urban development – AIM

The German and Dutch governments have pledged to disburse 20 million Euros (23.1 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate) to support the “Resilient Urban Development Project”, in the central Mozambican province of Zambézia.

The project is aimed at strengthening the provincial capital, Quelimane, to resist future climate crises by combining engineering work with ecological and nature-based solutions to address flooding, drainage, and urban resilience.

The project is part of a shared vision for flood resilience in Zambézia Province, called “ZamVisão”.



“The Netherlands and Germany work closely in Europe as well as in Mozambique. It is with great joy and pride that we announce this new joint project. Side by side with the city of Quelimane, the province of Zambezia, and partners at the national level, we are contributing to ensuring that Quelimane remains a welcoming and safe city for its residents and a thriving private sector”, reads a joint statement from the German and Dutch embassies.

The fund will be officially launched during the joint visit by the Dutch and German ambassadors, Elsbeth Akkerman and Ronald Münch, to Zambézia on 24-26 March 24.

READ: Mozambique: The Netherlands and Germany launch a new €20 million investment in urban resilience in Zambezia Province

There is also a planned bike tour to explore the city, meetings with women representatives of civil society, and discussions with the private sector, with a special focus on rice production.

Zambézia province benefits from German cooperation projects in sectors related to the development of the financial and private sectors, urban climate resilience, and energy. Holland, for its part, supports initiatives focused on the agriculture, water, and health sectors.





Source: AIM