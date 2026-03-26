Mozambique: German and Dutch ambassadors cycle through the streets of Quelimane – Watch

Members of the diplomatic missions of Germany and the Netherlands in Mozambique took part on Wednesday morning (25) in a cycling ride along the main streets of the city, in an initiative that reinforces the promotion of sustainable mobility.

The route began in front of the Quelimane Municipal Council building, continuing along Marginal Avenue (Bonifácio Gruveta), Eduardo Mondlane Avenue and Heróis de Libertação Nacional Avenue, ending at Heroes’ Square.

The activity included the participation of the German Ambassador, Ronald Münch, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Elsbeth Akkerman, accompanied by the President of the Quelimane Municipal Council, Manuel de Araújo, who led the initiative as host.

The cycling ride forms part of awareness-raising efforts to promote the use of bicycles as a sustainable and safe means of transport in the city. It is worth noting that Quelimane is recognised as one of Mozambique’s cities with strong everyday bicycle use and is often highlighted as an example of accessible and sustainable urban mobility.

The route began in front of the Quelimane Municipal Council building, continuing along Marginal Avenue (Bonifácio Gruveta), Eduardo Mondlane Avenue and Heróis de Libertação Nacional Avenue, ending at Heroes’ Square.

The activity included the participation of the German Ambassador, Ronald Münch, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Elsbeth Akkerman, accompanied by the President of the Quelimane Municipal Council, Manuel de Araújo, who led the initiative as host.

The cycling ride forms part of awareness-raising efforts to promote the use of bicycles as a sustainable and safe means of transport in the city. It is worth noting that Quelimane is recognised as one of Mozambique’s cities with strong everyday bicycle use, and is often highlighted as an example of accessible and sustainable urban mobility.

Source: Conselho Autárquico de Quelimane﻿ / Press Note