Mozambique: Gapi launches Microfinance Platform to finance SMEs

On the morning of Friday, March 27th, Gapi launched the National Microfinance Platform for Financing Micro, Small Enterprises and Startups, an initiative aimed at strengthening resource mobilization and improving coordination between financial institutions, development partners, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The launch, which was witnessed by several personalities, including young leaders, experts, public decision-makers and institutional partners, took place during the national leadership seminar, themed “Accelerating Development and Innovation,” a joint initiative of Gapi and AIESEC in Mozambique.

The new platform emerges as a response to the persistent challenges of access to financing faced by micro, small businesses and startups in the country, aiming to create more effective, inclusive and sustainable mechanisms to support the growth of these segments, considered fundamental for boosting the national economy.

“We want to use the geographical and cultural proximity that the network of microfinance institutions that are members of AMOMIF (Mozambican Association of Microfinance Operators) has, to encompass businesses throughout the country, especially in rural areas,” said Edwina Ferro, from the Gender and Youth Unit of Gapi, during the platform’s presentation.

Ferro also highlighted that “With the Platform, we foresee supporting and capitalizing between eight and twelve microfinance institutions, which should finance around 7,000 businesses that are expected to create 30,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs. To this end, we aim to mobilize around USD 10 million from various partners, including Portuguese cooperation, through FECOP, which has already joined the initiative.”

The seminar also served as a forum for debate on key themes such as entrepreneurship, the digitalization of businesses, and the role of youth in economic development. More than one hundred participants shared experiences and discussed innovative solutions to accelerate Mozambique’s social and economic progress.

The occasion was also marked by the celebration of Gapi’s 36th anniversary, which presented its Strategic Vision 2030, focused on strengthening entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and sustainable development.

With this initiative, Gapi and AIESEC in Mozambique reaffirm their commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders and promoting concrete solutions for the inclusive and sustainable growth of the country.

Source: Gapi - Sociedade de Investimentos / Press Release