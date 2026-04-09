Mozambique: FUNAE chairperson Mety Gondola sworn in, ISCISA leaders take office

Prime Minister Benvinda Levi yesterday challenged the new leaders of the Energy Fund (FUNAE) and the Higher Institute of Health Sciences (ISCISA) to speed up the expansion of access to electricity and to reinforce the training of health professionals in the country.

The guidance was given during the swearing-in ceremony of Mety Gondola as chairperson of FUNAE’s board, Leonardo Chavane as director-general of ISCISA, and Nórgia Machava as deputy director-general of the same institution.

Levi emphasised that the appointments were based on each individual’s professional background and the need to ensure tangible results.

“The appointment of each of you to lead FUNAE and ISCISA, two strategic institutions for the development of our country, was based on your professional track record,” she said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the appointees are now responsible for implementing government policies and strategies and contributing to the execution of the Government’s 2025-2029 Five-Year Programme (PQG).

In the energy sector, she highlighted FUNAE’s role in promoting sustainable solutions to expand access to electricity, particularly in areas not yet covered by the national grid.

Currently, around 65% of Mozambique’s population has access to electricity, a result of programmes implemented both through the national grid and isolated systems.

However, Levi said isolated systems will remain essential to bring power to remote communities.

“FUNAE must expand its energy generation capacity, using alternative sources, to reach more citizens in areas not covered by the national grid,” she said.

She also highlighted the direct impact of electricity on improving living conditions.

“Energy changes people’s lives, enabling study, easier food preparation, and the storage of perishable products in refrigerators,” she added.

Levi recommended that FUNAE’s new leadership focus on programmes contributing to the electrification targets for administrative post headquarters set out in the PQG.

She stressed the need to strengthen coordination with development partners and the private sector to mobilise investment and accelerate projects.

In the health sector, Levi highlighted ISCISA’s role in training qualified technicians for the National Health System.

“The government created ISCISA to equip Mozambique with highly qualified health professionals, both technically and scientifically,” she explained.

Since its creation, ISCISA has established itself as a reference institution in public health training, expanding its activities with a branch in Quelimane.

Addressing the newly appointed leaders, Levi also called for teamwork, integrity, transparency, and good governance.

“We expect you to ensure public resources are managed with rigor and responsibility, prioritising collective interests,” she concluded.





Source: AIM Moçambique