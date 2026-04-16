Mozambique: Fuel supply pressure driven by pricing freeze, forex shortages and panic – AMEPETROL

The maintenance of fuel prices in the Mozambican market, despite increases in international and regional petroleum product prices due to the Middle East war, shortages of foreign currency in the national financial system, and consumer panic, are the main factors behind pressure on fuel supply in some cities across the country, says the Mozambican Association of Petroleum Companies (AMEPETROL), cited by Carta de Moçambique.

On Tuesday (14th), the Government finally acknowledged that there was “some pressure” in the supply of petroleum products at filling stations, after more than a month of denying the existence of any problem. However, the Government spokesperson at the 10th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, Salim Valá, did not explain the reasons behind the pressure in fuel supply.

On Wednesday (15th), Carta de Moçambique asked AMEPETROL to explain the causes of the crisis observed in major cities, particularly Maputo and Matola, in recent days.

In response, AMEPETROL secretary Ricardo Francisco Cumbe explained that “pressure in fuel supply is the result of panic among consumers. Despite all explanations published in various media outlets indicating that there are sufficient stocks in the country, citizens do not trust that information, and this has been the case for around three weeks.”

He further pointed to the impact of the war in the Middle East, which has significantly increased petroleum product prices globally and regionally.

Cumbe said fuels being sold in April were purchased at a time when international prices had already risen, meaning Mozambique should adjust its prices in line with other countries in the Southern African region.

The AMEPETROL secretary also noted that pressure in the domestic market is not only local but also driven by consumers from neighbouring countries, as fuel remains cheaper in Mozambique.

He cited Malawi, for example, where the price of diesel currently stands at 240 meticais per litre.

“The impact associated with the Middle East conflict is reflected in the high cost of April orders compared to March. The unit cost of petrol increased by 38% compared to March 2026. The unit cost of diesel increased by 102% compared to March 2026, and the unit cost of Jet A1 increased by 106% compared to March,” Cumbe explained.

“This increase in unit cost raises the total invoice value from suppliers, increasing operators’ exposure and reducing liquidity for placing new orders, since the retail price remains unchanged,” he added.

According to AMEPETROL, the rise in supplier costs also creates challenges in obtaining bank guarantees from commercial banks, as it is clear that fuel purchased at higher costs will be sold at prices that do not generate profit for operators, representing a risk for financiers.

Ricardo Cumbe further noted that all neighbouring countries of Mozambique have, since the beginning of April 2026, adjusted fuel prices upwards, creating additional pressure along transport corridors linking ports and inland countries.

He highlighted South Africa in particular, given the high volume of traffic in the southern and central regions, especially Tete, which is affected by Malawi’s relatively high fuel prices (approximately 247.00 meticais per litre for petrol and diesel equivalents after conversion from the Malawian kwacha).

Meanwhile, although AMEPETROL has called for a fuel price review this month, the Government has indicated in various communications that any adjustment would take place in May.

Carta de Moçambique also contacted the Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) for comment on the fuel supply pressure, but at the time of going to press, the institution had not yet responded.

By Evaristo Chilingue



Source: Carta de Moçambique