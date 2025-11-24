Mozambique: Frelimo Youth League launches 48th anniversary celebrations

The celebrations marking the founding of the Frelimo Youth League, the Mozambican Youth Organisation (OJM), were launched on Saturday in Matola, Maputo province. The anniversary will be officially observed next Saturday, 29 November.

A range of activities are scheduled to mark the occasion, culminating in central ceremonies.

These include debates, volunteer actions, training sessions, cultural events, and community engagement, all aimed at reaffirming the role of the OJM within local communities.

During the gatherings, the achievements attained during the nearly 50 years of the organisation’s existence will be highlighted.

The celebrations will also serve as moments for dialogue and the collection of ideas, energy, creativity and vitality to address the problems troubling young people.

The OJM Secretary-General, Constantino André, emphasised that the organisation cannot ignore the fact that youth face enormous challenges.

These include issues related to employment, vocational training, digital inclusion, health, security and political participation.

“We will not shy away from the challenges confronting youth. We want to work side by side with young people to overcome them and truly promote development.”

To this end, André pointed to government initiatives on entrepreneurship, such as the Local Development Fund, which aims to transform the lives of communities, among various projects.

He also called on young people, members of the organisation, to play a significant role in society by engaging in the fight against corruption, improving public service delivery, combating alcohol consumption, and taking part in various measures that will boost socio-economic development.









