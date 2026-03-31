Mozambique: Frelimo president Chapo urges crackdown on party indiscipline – Watch

The President of Frelimo, Daniel Chapo, yesterday urged members of his party to uphold ethics and discipline, warning that turning a blind eye to indiscipline opens the door to “disorder” within the political formation.

“Over six decades of its existence, Frelimo has established itself as a party that continually surpasses itself (…) whenever we turn a blind eye to indiscipline, we are opening doors to disorder within our ranks. We must not hesitate to act and take measures as lanterns for Mozambicans and as a guide for our people,” said the leader of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo, in power since 1975), Daniel Chapo, who is also President of the Republic of Mozambique.

Chapo spoke on Monday in Maputo city, at the closing of the fourth meeting of the Verification Committee of the party’s Central Committee, emphasising the role of these bodies in preserving the political and ideological line of the party.

“It must be clear to all of us that without ethics, power degenerates; without discipline, the organisation collapses; and without credibility, Frelimo loses its reason for being. Therefore, we must work every day with focus on ethics and discipline,” said Chapo, urging party members to show “firmness, courage, determination, calmness, responsibility, competence, commitment, and loyalty to the party.”

The Frelimo leader argued that internal discipline and adherence to ethical principles are essential to maintain public trust and the historical role of the party in leading the country.

“The people evaluate us. The people trust us—or stop trusting us—based on what we do, not what we say, because credibility is not proclaimed, it is built,” Chapo declared.

He called on the party’s Verification Committees at all levels to be increasingly proactive in identifying and correcting any deviations from the ethical principles and values that define Frelimo.

“Each member of the Verification Committee must be a vigilant guardian, a caretaker, and a staunch defender of the party’s political and ideological line and the strategic vision of our leadership,” added Daniel Chapo.

Source: Lusa