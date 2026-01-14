Mozambique: Frelimo Political Commission reshuffles leadership of Central Brigades

The Political Commission of Frelimo, which met over the weekend in Marracuene, carried out a major reorganisation of the leadership of the Central Brigades, replacing some heads and appointing others to oversee party activities in all the country’s provinces and in Maputo City.

The Frelimo Political Commission held its First Extraordinary Session of the year on 10 and 11 January 2026, in Marracuene, Maputo Province, which was held under the leadership of the President of the Party and of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo.

The meeting analysed the country’s political, economic and socio-cultural situation, with particular emphasis on the internal functioning of the Party.

During the session, the Political Commission expressed its sorrow over the death of Artur Nanlicha Muchopa, First Secretary of the Niassa Provincial Committee, and conveyed its condolences to the family.

The body welcomed the atmosphere of calm recorded during the festive season and praised the role of the Defence and Security Forces in maintaining order, public security, territorial integrity and in combating terrorism.

The Political Commission positively assessed the first year of President Daniel Chapo’s administration, considering that this period laid the foundations for economic independence, the stabilisation of the civil service and the strengthening of Mozambique’s image at international level.

In party matters, it was noted that grassroots structures continue to function normally. Visits by the Central Brigades to the provinces and Maputo City were also announced, scheduled to take place between 17 and 21 January, as part of preparations for the 11th National Conference of Cadres, planned for August 2026 in Chimoio, as well as to monitor the local political, economic and social situation.

The party’s highest body made changes to the structure of the Central Brigade leadership, with the new line-up including both well-known figures and others appointed for the first time.

Thus, for Niassa Province, Damião José was appointed Head of the Brigade and Cidália Chaúque as Deputy Head.

In Cabo Delgado Province, Amélia Muendane is the new Head, with Carlos Siliya as Deputy Head.

For Nampula Province, Frelimo appointed Filipe Paúnde as Head of the Brigade and Celmira da Silva as Deputy Head.

In Zambézia Province, the Brigade will be led by Margarida Talapa, assisted by Iazalde Ussene.

In Tete Province, Aires Aly was appointed Head of the Brigade, with Danilo Teixeira as his deputy.

In Manica Province, Celso Correia was named Head, with Pedro Guiliche as Deputy Head.

Ana Comoana will lead the Brigade in Sofala Province, with Gonçalves Jemusse as her deputy.

In Inhambane Province, Esperança Bias was appointed Head and Constantino André Deputy Head.

Gaza Province will have Alcinda de Abreu as Head of the Brigade and Nelson Muianga as Deputy Head.

For Maputo Province, Francisco Mucanheia and Feliz Silvia were appointed to lead the Brigade.

In Maputo City, the Brigade will be headed by Tomaz Salomão and Benvinda Levy.

Verónica Macamo and Ludmila Maguni will be responsible for leadership abroad.

The Political Commission also appealed to the population to avoid high-risk areas due to rain and flooding and to follow the guidance of the authorities, reinforcing preventive measures against waterborne diseases.

Source: O País