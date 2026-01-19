Mozambique: Frelimo opens Central School doors to flood-affected families in Matola

The Central School of the Frelimo Party, located in Matola, Maputo Province, will now host some of the families severely affected by the floods devastating this municipality—one of the hardest hit by the torrential rains. The country remains under a Red Alert, with thousands of vulnerable people in Gaza, Maputo City, and Province.

Frelimo Secretary-General Chakil Aboobacar explained that the decision to dedicate the Central School facilities to host victims follows guidance from the Party President and Republic President, Daniel Chapo, who has been making efforts on multiple fronts to alleviate the suffering caused by this natural disaster.

“We assessed our infrastructure and considered how we could help by offering our physical space to the affected population. In Matola, nearly 70% of neighbourhoods have been impacted, so we decided to open an assistance centre at the Party School, where accommodation and food will be provided for the families hosted here,” he stated.

Chakil Aboobacar emphasised that Frelimo is a party committed to solidarity and deeply connected to the people, which is why providing physical spaces—not only in Matola but also in other locations where necessary—is a social responsibility imperative.

“We reiterate the appeal for people to evacuate risk zones. It is vital to follow the instructions of the competent authorities carefully to avoid further damage, especially to human lives,” he stressed.

The Secretary-General also renewed his call for active involvement from party members, supporters, and Mozambican society at large in solidarity actions during this difficult time, as thousands of fellow citizens urgently need help to ease the pain and hardship they face.

