Mozambique: Four killed in mine collapse in Monapo

At least four people died and a further 12 were injured when an illegal mine shaft collapsed on Wednesday evening, in Monapo district, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula.

The Monapo district administrator, Emalo Impissa, confirmed the deaths in an interview with Radio Mozambique. The dead men had been mining for gold.

Impissa said a multi-sector team had been dispatched to the area to investigate the circumstances of the collapse.

The injured miners were taken for treatment to the Carapira Health Centre. Those most seriously injured were then taken to the Monapo District Hospital.

When the mine shaft collapsed, it was about five metres deep. “We couldn’t find out how many illegal miners were digging there”, said Impissa, “but we rescued 12 and took them to the health centre”.

The four with minor injuries were soon sent home, but the other eight were kept in the Monapo hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Impissa said the district government has ordered the closure of the mine, as a matter of public safety.

“We told our forces to close the mine”, he said. “First, it’s an illegal mine, with no authorisation to operate, and while the safety situation is not established, we shall keep it closed”.

He added that the authorities are urging the informal miners to set up an association through which they can mine legally. “That’s the work that’s going on right now”, said Impissa.

