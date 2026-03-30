Mozambique: Four believed kidnapped in Mocímboa da Praia

Four people are missing in Nambubussi neighbourhood, in Mocímboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, and are believed to have been kidnapped by Islamist terrorists,

According to local sources, cited by the independent newssheet “Carta de Moçambique”, the victims were supposedly kidnapped when they were fishing in an area known as Naquiyelo, in the Mbau Administrative Post, an area formerly dominated by the jihadists.

The disappearance of these four fishermen was reported to the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) and to their Rwandan allies. The boat used by the fishermen was discovered on Wednesday.

At the meeting with FDS, the local population also pointed the finger at some soldiers “since state forces had been involved in recent actions against civilian fishermen.”

According to the independent conflict registration project ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), military clashes have intensified in the Catupa forest, in the neighbouring district of Macomia. The clashes involve Mozambican troops, likely with the help of Rwandan troops, attempting to retake positions occupied by insurgents last February.

Source: AIM