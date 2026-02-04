Mozambique: Foundation stone laid for Chibabava cement plant

The foundation stone for the construction of the Clinker and Cement Plant in Chibabava was laid on Monday, marking a key milestone in the National Programme to Industrialise Mozambique.

The ceremony was led by the Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, and attended by the Governor of Sofala Province, Lourenço Bulha, who highlighted the importance of the project for the province’s economic development. Also present was Cheng Biao, CEO of Sino Harbor Construction Group, the majority shareholder of Chibabava Cimentos.

With an investment exceeding US$280 million and an annual capacity of about one million tonnes, the enterprise will reduce imports of cement and clinker, increase tax revenues, and create over 500 jobs, prioritising local labour, especially young people from Chibabava district, while also creating opportunities for local companies.

The Chinese-funded plant will also have a 28MW captive power plant, to ‘position itself among the most important industrial ventures in the construction materials sector in the country,’ according to Minister Muhate.

The initiative goes beyond building a plant, promoting the transformation of natural resources into national value, with a direct impact on the productive economy and strengthening the industrial base.

The project foresees the creation of direct and indirect jobs, with special focus on local youth, combined with technical training, knowledge transfer, and the enhancement of Mozambican human capital.

Once operational, the government expects the unit to significantly reduce cement imports, improve the trade balance, increase domestic supply, and lower construction costs, positively impacting housing, infrastructure, and economic development.

Based on the use of national raw materials and the strengthening of internal value chains, the factory has the potential to supply regional markets and export to the SADC and COMESA markets, while also reinforcing economic cooperation between Mozambique and the People’s Republic of China.

Cheng Biao, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sino Harbor Construction Group, one of the investors, says that after completion, scheduled for 2027, the project will ‘give new impetus to infrastructure construction and industrial development in Mozambique,’”promoting local economic prosperity and ‘improving the standard of living of its population in many ways”.

With this project, Chibabava establishes itself as a new industrial hub, where stone ceases to be merely a natural resource and becomes an industry, employment, and economic sovereignty.





Source: Domingo / Conselho Executivo Provincial de Sofala / Ministério da Economia / Global Cement