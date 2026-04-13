Mozambique: Former presidents entitled to housing, pension, salary, holiday travel and vehicles

Former Presidents of the Republic of Mozambique will each be entitled to 30 days of paid holiday funded by the State, a working office, a pension, a salary and eight vehicles, among other benefits, according to a government decision.

The measure is set out in a Council of Ministers decree that came into force on 27 March 2026, regulating existing provisions on the “duties and rights of the President of the Republic after leaving office”, based on the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic.

The regulation, which entered into force at the end of March, states that the “duties of the President of the Republic after leaving office” include observing the “high principles contained in the Constitution of the Republic and other legislation”, contributing to the strengthening of citizenship in the country, as well as promoting Mozambique “at home and abroad through acts of diplomacy and advocacy”, and participating in advisory bodies of the President of the Republic to which they have been appointed or invited.

On the other hand, former presidents are entitled to a working office, “special protection and security” provided by the Military House, a survivor’s pension, an “exceptional” salary, housing allowance, transport, medical and pharmaceutical assistance, travel, and technical and support staff, all funded by the State through the Office for Assistance to Former Presidents of the Republic and Senior State Officials (GADE).

It further defines that the President of the Republic, after leaving office, “is entitled to a working office”, whose functioning is ensured by technical advisory staff, administrative support staff and security personnel for the exercise of their activities.

The working office is tasked with “preserving the historical legacy of the President of the Republic after leaving office”, as well as supporting them in matters requested and developing social or community projects in the country aligned with national policies.

The regulation provides that the spouse and surviving heirs of former presidents “are entitled to a survivor’s pension equivalent to 100% of their current salary or pension, updated”.

“The President of the Republic after leaving office shall reside in his or her own residence”, it states, also providing for a housing maintenance and furnishing allowance, granted once every three years and included in the State Budget.

After leaving office, the President of the Republic is also entitled to transport, namely two official vehicles, two escort vehicles, one service vehicle assigned to the residence, two vehicles for the personal use of the spouse and minor or incapacitated children under their care, and one service vehicle assigned to the working office, all new and replaced every five years.

The State shall cover the costs of medical and pharmaceutical assistance for the President of the Republic after leaving office, their spouse, minor or incapacitated children and dependent ascendants”, the regulation also states, adding that the State must also provide health insurance.

Former presidents, when on official missions inside or outside the country, may be accompanied by up to three members of advisory and security staff, the regulation also defines.

In addition, they are entitled to one annual 30-day holiday trip, with first-class air tickets, and may be accompanied by their spouse and minor or incapacitated children.

Source: Lusa