Mozambique: Former President Guebuza delivers inaugural lecture at ACIPOL police academy

An inaugural lecture (Aula de Sapiência) delivered by former President of the Republic and former Minister of the Interior, Armando Emílio Guebuza, was the central event of the official opening ceremony of the academic year at the Police Sciences Academy (ACIPOL), held today in Maputo.

The Minister of the Interior, Paulo Chachine, who was responsible for delivering the opening speech, described the inaugural lecture as masterful and sublime. The lecture was centred on the theme “Self-esteem: a reflection on the consolidation of national identity”.

“The speaker brought us valuable lessons on the issue of self-esteem and national identity, and I am certain they will inspire and motivate our cadets, students, the academic community and society at large to continuously reflect on the challenges we face in building a stronger and more united country,” said Chachine.

The event included an opening address by the Rector of ACIPOL, Rodrigues Nhiuane Cumbane, and was attended by the Secretary of State for Science and Higher Education, Edson da Graça Macuacua, the Commander-General of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM), Joaquim Sive, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Victor Domingos Canhemba Júnior, as well as rectors and vice-rectors of public and private universities, political and administrative authorities from Marracuene, members of the ACIPOL academic community, among other guests.





Source: Ministério do Interior - MINT / Press Release