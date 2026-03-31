Mozambique: Former President Chissano urges deeper investigation into Cabo Delgado conflict — Watch

Former Mozambican President, Joaquim Chissano, on Friday called for investigations into the true causes of the armed conflict in the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, rejecting claims within society that link it to gas discoveries and poor governance in the region.

“Some may think [the armed conflict] is because large quantities of gas were discovered [in Cabo Delgado], (…) but why was there no terrorism in Nigeria for such a long time? Even if one argues that there is poor governance, that may be the case, but we never know how things will unfold,” said Chissano during a conference on peace and security in Africa, held in Maputo.

The former head of state, who governed Mozambique from 1986 to 2005, called for continued and sustained research into the conflict in that northern province, rich in gas resources and targeted by extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017, in order to avoid “simplistic conclusions”.

“We know there are many large terrorist organisations that influence smaller groups or create new ones, but we do not have strong evidence, because here they are sometimes called Mozambique’s Al-Shabaab, at other times Mozambique’s ISIS [Islamic State], we simply do not know,” Chissano added.

He also stressed that peace within a nation requires “strong and transparent” institutions, where young people and women play a leading role in decision-making.

“Peace also requires strong, transparent, participatory institutions that are close to citizens. It requires sincere cooperation between the state and civil society. It requires that young people and women are protagonists, that communities are part of the decision-making and implementation process, and that they share in the resulting benefits,” Chissano concluded.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project estimates that Cabo Delgado recorded two violent incidents in the past two weeks, one involving extremists linked to the Islamic State, which resulted in 13 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities since 2017 to 6,515.

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo stated on 8 December, in an interview with Lusa, that he does not rule out a solution through dialogue to address terrorism in the north of the country, because what Mozambique seeks “is peace”.

“We will continue working, and if this path, this possibility exists, there is no problem in finding a solution. What we want is peace for the Mozambican people,” said Chapo in Porto, speaking on the sidelines of a summit with Portugal.

“What we want is peace, and Mozambique is a nation with extraordinary experience in this area. If you recall, we had a war [between government forces and the guerrilla movement Renamo] of destabilisation that lasted around 16 years, killed more than one million people, and destroyed public and private assets, but it ended through dialogue. It was through this process that the General Peace Agreement was signed in Rome on 4 October 1992,” Chapo added, at the time.

Source: Lusa