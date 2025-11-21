Mozambique: Former President Chissano receives his 10th honorary doctorate

The Joaquim Chissano University awarded yesterday the title of Doctor “Honoris Causa” in Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution to the former President of the Republic, Joaquim Chissano, marking his tenth such honour in recognition of his contribution to diplomacy and conflict resolution at national and international levels.

Chissano had previously received, among others, honours from New York University, in the United States of America, the University of Belgium, as well as in countries such as Portugal, Malawi, and nationally, at the Polytechnic Institute.

In his speech, Chissano emphasised that diplomatic action must be based on science and a deep knowledge of various subjects, and that Mozambique needs an open spirit to cooperate with all states in the world, regardless of their ideological stance.

He called on the School of Diplomacy of that higher education institution to continue offering advanced training in Diplomacy and International Relations in order to equip Mozambicans with essential tools in an increasingly complex world.