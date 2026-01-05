Mozambique: Former Minister Alfredo Gamito passes away

The former Minister of State Administration, Governor of Nampula, and ex-Member of Parliament Alfredo Gamito died on Sunday night in Maputo after a prolonged illness.

The voice of a man who shared his knowledge and devoted much of his life to the Mozambican state has fallen silent.

Alfredo Maria de São Bernardo Cepeda Gamito served as Minister of State Administration from 1995 to 2000, as Vice-Minister of Agriculture, and as a Member of Parliament between 2005 and 2015.

Born in Chimoio in 1942, Gamito died in Maputo after suffering from an illness that had affected him for the past year. He trained in Public Administration and Territorial Management in Brazil and also worked in the banking sector. He served twice as a provincial governor.

During his career, he also worked as Director-General of Cashew, having been appointed by President Samora Machel, was responsible for Human Resources at the Port of Nacala, and participated in all dialogue and peace commissions from the first Peace Agreement to the most recent one signed by Afonso Dhlakama.

The family has announced that the funeral of Alfredo Gamito will be held in Maputo, on a date and at a time to be announced.

Source: Notícias / O País