Mozambique: Former Health Minister Fernando Vaz awarded Doctor Honoris Causa

Former Minister of Health Fernando Vaz was awarded the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by Wutivi University this Tuesday, in a ceremony full of symbolism and public recognition. On the occasion, Vaz expressed his dream of a Mozambique with a quality and humane health sector.

The tribute coincided with the 97th birthday of the former Minister of Health and surgeon Fernando Vaz, marking a lifetime dedicated to serving Mozambique, with contributions in the fields of health, education, and the training of national professionals.

A respected figure in several sectors across the country, Fernando Vaz is recognised by Wutivi University as a humanist figure comparable to great moral leaders such as Nelson Mandela, for his dedication to the public cause.

Visibly moved, Fernando Vaz described the honour as a “beautiful birthday present” and reiterated his dream of seeing Mozambique achieve quality, humane, and inclusive education.

Vaz praised the work of Wutivi University and encouraged educational institutions to uphold their commitment to academic excellence.

It was noted at the ceremony that the Doctor Honoris Causa title is well deserved, recognising the former minister’s dedication to promoting honour, professional ethics, and respect for health professionals.

The event included government officials, such as former President Armando Guebuza, academics, students, and family members, in an atmosphere filled with emotion, applause, and public recognition of a legacy spanning generations.

