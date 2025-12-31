Mozambique: Foreign assets reporting requirement – central bank

Foreign exchange legislation requires all residents ( natural or legal persons, of Mozambican nationality or foreign nationals who have acquired resident status) to declare to the Banco de Moçambique any assets generated, acquired or held abroad.

In addition to real estate, vehicles or other moveable property subject to ownership legislation, the reporting requirement also covers bank accounts and other assets equal to or exceeding USD 250,000 ( two hundred and fifty thousand United States dollars).

The foreign assets report must be submitted to te Banco de Moçambique according to the following steps:

Complete te relevant form (which may be acquired via the email address DLC_Mail@bancomoc.mz):

Attach the supporting documentation:

Submit the report to the Banco de Moçambique by email to declaracaodeactivos@bancomoc.mz, or by physical delivery at its Head Office (Department of Licensing and Foreign Exchange Control) or at any branch of the Banco de Moçambique or alternatively by postal mail.

The deadline for submitting the report is up to 30 days after the generation, acquisition or holding of the asset.

The report must be updated annually by 31 March.

For further information:

Consult the relevant foreign exchange legislation

(I) Law No. 28/2022, of 22 December – Foreign Exchange Law.

(II)Notice No. 3 /GBM / 2024, of 20 March

(III) Notice No. 4/ / GBM / 2024, of 21 March

(IIII) Notice No. 5 / GBM / 2024, of 21 March

Visit the BM website at https://www.bancomoc.mz/pt/o-banco/normativos/

Send your questions or queries to DLC_Mail@bancomoc.mz

Source: Banco de Moçambique