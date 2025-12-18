Mozambique forecasts 35,000 jobs from US$1.8 billion investment projects approved by Q3

Mozambique approved 290 investment projects in the first nine months of this year, valued at around US$1.8 billion, which could create 36,557 jobs, the Government announced yesterday.

According to the Mozambican Minister of Economy, the number of projects approved from January to September includes a subprogramme for the Trade and Services sectors, representing 90.6% of the half-year target and 68% of the planned annual target, compared to a total of 237 projects approved in the same period in 2024.

“These approved projects foresee investment totalling US$1,852,566,556, likely to create 36,557 jobs for Mozambicans,” said Basílio Muhate during the opening of the Ministry of Economy’s first Coordinating Council, taking place until this Thursday in the city of Matola, southern Mozambique.

Minister Muhate also reported that, under the operationalisation of the Special Credit Line to Support Agricultural Commercialisation, 18 actors in the agricultural marketing chain were financed with 39.2 million meticais (US$613,521) in the provinces of Niassa, Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Manica.

The Minister of Economy further indicated that through technical assistance, training and access to financing, 12,784 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were supported, explaining that this figure represents a decrease compared to 17,056 companies supported in the same period in 2024.

“Likewise, 23 new companies and six new products were certified according to national and international standards, compared to 18 [new companies] and four [new products] in the same period in 2024, representing growth of 28% and 50% [respectively],” added Basílio Muhate.

In the Tourism subprogramme, 105 projects were approved, including 35 for accommodation, 43 in catering and 27 in travel and tourism agencies, compared to 131 in the same period in 2024, the Minister also revealed.

“These advances reinforce the transformative role of the platform in administrative modernisation, attracting investment and boosting the national economy,” said Basílio Muhate.

At Wednesday’s Coordinating Council meeting, the Minister called for measures to accelerate the structural transformation of the economy through inclusive industrialisation, to boost private investment and national production—focusing on local value chains—and to strengthen Tourism as a driver of job creation and revenue, while also reducing regulatory barriers and operating costs for the private sector.

