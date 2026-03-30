Mozambique expects up to 250,000 domestic tourists, 55,000 international visitors this Easter

Mozambique is forecasting a busy Easter holiday period, with up to 250,000 domestic tourists and 55,000 international visitors expected to travel across the country, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fredson Bacar, said on Friday. Authorities anticipate an average hotel occupancy rate of 60–75%, peaking at key coastal destinations including Inhambane, Maputo and Cabo Delgado.

“We expect a tourist movement of approximately 220,000 to 250,000 domestic tourists, and this range represents an estimated growth of 12% to 18% compared with 2025. Regarding international tourism, we project the arrival of 35,000 to 55,000 tourists, reflecting growth of 8% to 12%,” said Fredson Bacar during the launch of the Easter tourism campaign in Maputo.

According to Bacar, with regard to hotel occupancy rates, Mozambican authorities expect the average occupancy to be between 60% and 75%, peaking at the main coastal destinations, which include the provinces of Inhambane, Maputo and Cabo Delgado.

“Regarding tourism revenue, our expectation is that, despite the challenges still present, we may see an increase of 15% to 20% in revenue,” the Secretary of State for Tourism added.

For Fredson Bacar, the projections for the current Easter period indicate a gradual recovery of domestic tourist movement, with encouraging indicators, even in a context of adjustment following the impacts of the post-election protests on 9 October 2024 and the natural disasters affecting the country, which may also affect the average stay of tourists in Mozambique.

“In 2025, we had a reduction in the average length of stay compared with previous years due to the events I mentioned, but for this [period] we understand that the average stay will increase. If [tourists] used to stay one, two, or three days, surely some will stay longer because the trend, based on the information we are gathering from our focal points and colleagues in the provinces, is that bookings are being made and the expectation is that people will stay at least four or five days,” he explained.

According to the official, for the goals set for the current Easter period, it is the State’s responsibility to stimulate, increase, and facilitate tourism processes, while the private sector should “take the tools and use them for their benefit.”

“Therefore, for this campaign, we hope to mobilise more tourism enterprises to create accessible and attractive promotional packages,” Bacar added, also expressing the aim of reaching more people through digital campaigns and increasing domestic and regional tourist flows with a focus on the main tourism corridors.

Source: Lusa