Mozambique: Footballer Ali Hassan passes away at 61

Mozambican sport is in mourning following the death of international footballer Ali Hassan on Tuesday afternoon at the Central Hospital of Maputo, after a prolonged illness related to cancer complications.

Born in Maputo’s iconic Mafalala neighbourhood, Ali Hassan spent his childhood in Infulene before beginning his football career at Texlom in 1977. In 1981, he joined Desportivo de Maputo, alongside several friends from Infulene.

At the “Alvi-negros” (Desportivo), he joined a group of talented players who had won the league in 1977 and 1978, including Estevão, Calton, Chababe, Cabral, Sitoe, Abâmia (his older brother), Jamal, Faustino, and others. With them, Ali Hassan won his first league title in 1983.

In 1988, after winning a second league title with Desportivo de Maputo, where he scored 10 goals and was named MVP of Moçambola, Ali Hassan moved to Portugal. Initially, he trained with Benfica, but the Sporting CP swooped in on him during a dramatic, Hollywood-style operation led by the club’s agile official, Zaid Aly (now deceased). Sporting took him from the Hotel Altis on the eve of signing his four-year contract with Benfica.

Accepting his fate, Ali Hassan lived bittersweet dreams at Sporting, the club he loved. Under the management of Manuel José, he played alongside stars like Luís Figo, Peixe, Oceano, Silas, and others from that golden era. He could have stayed longer at Sporting if football were only about skill and competence, but, as we know, it’s not always that simple. Afterward, he played for Vitória de Setúbal, Estoril, Amora, Académico de Viseu, and Torres Novas, where he eventually ended his playing career in Portugal.

He returned to Mozambique in grand style to represent the national team at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa. Later, he was invited by Martinho de Almeida to play for Maxaquene, winning the Mozambican Cup in 1998, the year he would retire from professional football.

It is worth remembering that Ali Hassan was the only Mozambican player to have the honour of playing against the Best Player in the World, Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona (El Pibe), in the UEFA Cup in 1989 when he was with Sporting. In fact, there were two matches that September: the first in Alvalade and the second in Naples. The game in Naples decided the tie in favour of the Napoli team, after a 0-0 draw over two legs and a penalty shoot-out (4-3).

After retiring from playing, Ali started coaching futsal, where he was national champion several times with Liga Muçulmana. He later transitioned to 11-a-side football with the same club, leading them to win the BNI Cup in 2015, after replacing coach Dário Monteiro midway through the season.

In recent years, Ali helped Mahafil, working alongside Gentil Escrivão and other coaches.

Ali Hassan was married to Zuleika and was a father to five children — two daughters and three sons.

In accordance with Muslim traditions, his funeral took place promptly yesterday. After the Salat al-Janazah at Masjid Muhammad, the funeral procession proceeded to Lhanguene Cemetery, where he was laid to rest at around 8:30 PM.

To his grieving family, the Editorial Sports Team of Sociedade do Notícias, SA extends its deepest condolences.

.

O Núcleo do Sporting Clube de Portugal de Maputo comunica com profundo pesar o falecimento de Ali Hassan.

Descanse em Paz. pic.twitter.com/AwpZiETPmW — Nucleo Sporting C.P. de Maputo (@nuc_sporting_mz) January 13, 2026





Source: Notícias