Mozambique: Football Federation confirms national coach Chiquinho Conde’s departure

The Mozambican Football Federation (FMF) has confirmed the end of coach Chiquinho Conde’s contract and announced a period of reflection to define the profile of the next national team coach, with no immediate decision on who will next lead the ‘Mambas’.

The information was provided by the FMF Vice-President for Studies, Projects, Marketing and Public Relations, Gervásio de Jesus, following a meeting of the executive board held on Wednesday in Maputo.

Mozambique competed in the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) for the sixth time, surpassing the group stage for the first time, but being eliminated in the round of 16 by Nigeria.

“This was one of the essential points. It aimed to carry out an analysis, an assessment, of the national team’s performance during the competition, as well as other very important aspects related to infrastructure and also the preparation for the participation of our national teams in competitions at COSAFA level [Council of Southern Africa Football Associations],” the official told journalists.

According to Gervásio de Jesus, the FMF merely informed Chiquinho Conde of the termination of the contractual relationship.

“What the executive board did was simply inform the national team coach of the expiry of the employment contract. He was informed of this matter and now the subsequent steps are awaited,” he explained.

The official stressed that, with the end of the contract, both parties are free “to take any position regarding this process”, noting that there is no pressure regarding the decision to appoint a new coach, but that the FMF will take advantage of the absence of official competitions in the coming months to consider the way forward.

“We are aware of the need to decide what will happen, precisely by looking at the actual profile of the coach that is desired for the national team. Probably, I say this myself, Chiquinho may fit into this, but no decision has been taken by the board regarding this position,” said Gervásio de Jesus.

Chiquinho Conde took charge of the ‘Mambas’ in October 2021, succeeding Horácio Gonçalves, and led the national team to the Africa Cup of Nations twice.

At AFCON 2025, Mozambique secured a historic victory against Gabon (3–2), but were eliminated following a defeat to Nigeria (4–0) in the round of 16, and after earlier losses in Group F to Côte d’Ivoire (1–0) and Nigeria (4–0).

In qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the ‘Mambas’ remained in contention for qualification until the final rounds, but failed to secure direct qualification, finishing third in Group G with 18 points, behind Algeria (25) and Uganda (18).

Source: Lusa