Mozambique: FMCC co-hosts End-of-Year Gala Dinner for the Chambers of Commerce with CCMUSA

The Mozambican Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FMCC), together with the Chamber of Commerce Mozambique-United States of America (CCMUSA), co-hosted an End-of-Year Gala Dinner, bringing together strategic partners, and business leaders to celebrate milestones from 2025 and discuss priorities for the year ahead.

As the national platform representing 12 member bi-lateral chambers, FMCC plays a crucial role in uniting the private sector and strengthening cooperation among business organizations across Mozambique. FMCC Co-President Mr. Evaristo Madime opened the evening by addressing the event’s main theme: the challenges within Mozambique’s work visa process. He stressed the importance of exploring practical solutions to improve the system, which would help create a more attractive investment climate.

The program featured presentations and speeches from key partners. Adrian Frey, representing Nicola de Vecchio, President of the Mozambique-Swiss Chamber, emphasized that the strong presence of Swiss companies in Mozambique provides employment for over 100,000 people. Following Mr. Frey, representatives from Vodacom, EMOSE, RAXIO, MOZA Bank, and Clube de Petróleo shared their insights and plans for 2026. Additionally, Mr. Edson Gulele from CA Advogados discussed the foreign visa policy and its impact on foreign investment and local production.

The gala dinner provided a valuable opportunity for networking and exchanging ideas among chambers, partners, and business leaders. The gathering reaffirmed FMCC and its partners’ commitment to working together to tackle key challenges and promote sustainable economic growth in Mozambique. Looking forward, FMCC remains dedicated to supporting its member chambers and fostering an improved environment for investment and business development across the country.

About Mozambican Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FMCC)

The Mozambican Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FMCC) is a private, non-profit institution composed of Bi-lateral Chambers of Commerce and business promotion associations operating in Mozambique.

The general objective of the FMCC is to contribute to the promotion of sustainable growth of the Mozambican economy, aiming to strengthen and sustain the business community, as well as to contribute to the development of an economy based on the participation of both the national and foreign private sectors.

Source: FMCC