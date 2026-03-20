Mozambique: Floods displace over 700 families in Cuamba

At least 774 families, totalling 3,418 people, have been displaced in the city of Cuamba, Niassa province, following urban flooding on Wednesday caused by rising water levels in the Muanda and Namutimbua rivers.

The victims, who lived in various neighbourhoods of the city, have been accommodated in five schools converted into temporary shelters, namely Mucuapa-Antena, Josina Machel, Samora Moisés Machel, Cansina and Maguiguana. This situation is significantly affecting the normal course of teaching and learning.

In response, the government is making efforts to evacuate families to provisional centres set up in areas considered safe, in order to ensure better assistance.

The district administrator of Cuamba, Jacob Madumba, assured that despite the severity of the situation, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Source: Notícias