Mozambique: Floods destroy 180,000 hectares of crops and 150,000 livestock — Watch

More than 180,000 hectares of agricultural production have been flooded and over 150,000 heads of livestock lost in floods in Mozambique, the Government announced yesterday, noting a slight reduction in the levels of some dams.

“186,735 hectares were flooded, including 100,472 hectares in Gaza Province, in the districts of Chókwè and Massingir; 51,572 hectares in Maputo Province and City, in the districts of Magude, Manhiça and Namaacha; 20,000 hectares in Inhambane Province; and 4,691 hectares in Sofala Province, in the districts of Búzi, Gorongosa and Chibabava,” said Government spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa in a daily assessment of the flood impacts across the country.

Regarding the impacts on livestock, the Government highlighted the loss of 55,835 heads of cattle, 7,749 goats and 1,237 sheep in Gaza Province alone, one of the hardest-hit areas.

“Maputo Province recorded losses of 47,109 heads of cattle, 23,372 goats and 7,920 pigs, affecting 4,337 farmers,” said Impissa.

The Government’s assessment notes that in the South region, the river basins of the Maputo, Umbelúzi, Incomáti, Limpopo, Inhanombe, Mutamba and Save rivers continue to register high flow volumes. Despite a reduction, levels remain above the alert threshold, with ongoing flooding in low-lying and riverside areas in the Umbelúzi, Incomáti and Limpopo basins, affecting residential and agricultural areas and disrupting road traffic.

Meanwhile, the Pequenos Libombos, Massingir and Corumana dams are seeing reductions in storage levels and may reach safety thresholds within the next 72 hours.

Regarding the Senteeko dam in South Africa, the Government said the risk of flooding persists, as dam flows remain high.

In the health sector, the Government has established 49 medical posts in Gaza and Maputo provinces, which have treated 1,305 patients as of last Wednesday, including 495 with acute diarrhoea, 459 with malaria and 352 with acute respiratory infections, the spokesperson detailed.

“In response to this situation, the health sector is strengthening epidemiological surveillance by monitoring endemic channels, as well as relocating medicines and other supplies to safe areas,” he said, adding that 40,350 mosquito nets have also been provided for distribution at accommodation centres.

At least 13 people have died and 585,627 have been affected since 7 January in the widespread floods occurring in Mozambique, according to provisional data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD database, consulted by Lusa and updated to 15:30 local time (13:30 Lisbon time) today, floods occurring across various parts of the country have affected the equivalent of 127,486 families, with 2,867 houses partially destroyed, 743 completely destroyed and 71,560 flooded.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the last two weeks of flooding, 124 people have died in Mozambique and 723,532 people have been affected, according to the INGD.

In Maputo, National Road 1 to the north and National Road 2 to the south remain impassable due to rising waters.