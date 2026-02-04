Mozambique Flood Response: Flash Update #2 – UNICEF

- As of 29 January 2026, the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) reports that over 700,000 people have been affected by flooding across impacted provinces. A total of 112 temporary accommodation centres are currently hosting over 100,730 displaced people.
- As the situation continues to evolve, UNICEF estimates that the number of affected people could reach 800,000 within the coming weeks, including approximately 400,000 children, who face heightened protection, health and WASH risks.
- National response coordination structures remain operational at Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport in Chongoene, Gaza Province, alongside the State House situation room, which continues to support high-level coordination and briefings.
- Humanitarian access, particularly in Gaza province, remains constrained in several affected areas due to damaged road infrastructure; however, UNHAS flights are operational and supporting access to priority locations.
- UNICEF is appealing for US $34 million to scale up its emergency response in accommodation centres and affected communities. UNICEF continues to work closely with Government counterparts, partners and clusters to deliver life-saving supplies and services to affected children and families.
Download and read more. Flood Response Flash Update #2 (pdf, 1 MB)
Source: UNICEF Mozambique / Press Release