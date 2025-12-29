Mozambique activates flood prevention measures in central and northern regions

Mozambican authorities on Sunday activated flood prevention measures following warnings of heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, in five provinces in central and northern Mozambique over the coming days.

“In view of this scenario, the Technical Council for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction has activated flood prevention measures and recommends the adoption of the following measures: activate district Emergency Operations Centres and Local Disaster Risk Management Committees, disseminate warning information through Local Disaster Risk Management Committees (CLGRD), community radio stations, provincial broadcasters and other local media,” according to a statement released yesterday by the Mozambican National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD document, the decision to activate the emergency response mechanism comes after forecasts of heavy rains in the provinces of Tete and Zambézia in the centre of the country, and Nampula, Cabo Delgado and Niassa in the north, “aggravating the prevailing situation of flood and extreme rainfall in the low-lying areas of the Montepuez, Megaruma, Muaguine, Rovuma, Monapo and Licungo river basins”.

The INGD also explains that, as part of the anticipatory measures, search and rescue resources and relief supplies will also be pre-positioned in strategic locations, in addition to raising awareness among the population and society in general to reinforce the safety of homes, equipment and infrastructure, as well as removing small boats from the sea or reinforcing their moorings, ensuring water, basic sanitation and adequate reception conditions in accommodation centres.

In a warning from the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), also shared by the INGD, the authorities warn of moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, with precipitation varying between 30 and 50 millimetres in 24 hours, which may occur until Monday in the provinces of Nampula, Cabo Delgado and Niassa.

“In addition, rainfall is expected to continue locally in the provinces of Tete, Zambézia, Manica and Sofala,” it adds.

The document also recommends that during the rainy season, residents should avoid, among other things, crossing rivers, bridges or flooded areas, standing under trees, electricity pylons or electrical cables during thunderstorms, turn off electrical appliances during lightning and avoid using equipment connected to the mains, reinforce rooves, windows and vulnerable structures and store objects that could be blown away by the wind.

In another social media post, the INGD recommends reporting any irregularities that occur during humanitarian assistance via a hotline or complaints box.

On Thursday, Mozambican authorities warned of the risk of flooding in the centre of the country due to rainfall.

In a statement, the Regional Water Administration (ARA) of the Centre said that the river basins in that region of Mozambique have experienced “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in recent days, leading to a continuous rise in water levels, particularly in the lower Búzi and Alto Punguè regions.

In view of the situation, the ARA Centre states that it “reiterates its appeal to all public and private entities, local authorities, economic agents and the public to take precautionary measures, withdrawing from flood risk areas and avoiding crossing rivers”.