Mozambique: Fishing vessel runs aground off Inhambane while relocating due to closed season in Sofala

A boat with four crew members of Chinese origin and another 12 of unknown nationalities has run aground on the beach between the localities of Massavana and Ligogo, in Jangamo district, Inhambane province, after hitting a rock.

Dinório Mutumane, head of the Maritime Authority in Inhambane, not only confirmed the incident but also the legality of the vessel’s navigation.

The vessel belongs to an industrial fishing company based in Sofala province, said Mutumane, adding that the fishing boat had travelled to Inhambane due to the closed season for fishing activity in that region.

Mutumane stressed that an operation is underway, with the support of other vessels, and that they are waiting for the tide to rise in order to tow the ship back to the navigation channel.