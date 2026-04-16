Mozambique: Inaugural Fidelidade Ímpar Community Prize awards social impact projects

Fidelidade Ímpar Moçambique yesterday distinguished the winners of the first edition of the Fidelidade Ímpar Community Prize, at a ceremony held in Maputo that brought together civil society organisations, partners and media outlets.

The ‘Prémio Fidelidade Ímpar Comunidade’ was created with a clear purpose: to recognise and support projects with real impact in Mozambican communities. In this edition, initiatives were awarded in the areas of social inclusion of persons with disabilities and health prevention, with total support of 1,500,000 meticais — 750,000 meticais per winning organisation.

The response exceeded expectations: more than 216 applications were received in this first edition. This figure reflects the relevance and potential of Mozambican organisations.

The proposals were evaluated by an independent jury composed of individuals with recognised social roles: Jorge Ferrão, Terezinha da Silva, Mércia Viriato, Stewart Sukuma, and Vítor Bandeira, CEO of Fidelidade Ímpar Moçambique. The selection was based on technical quality, community impact and the sustainability of each project.

Winning projects

Social inclusion of persons with disabilities or impairment

Project: NutiFamily+ (Community Programme for Nutrition, Productive Inclusion and Food Resilience)

Organisation: Associação Nutrição em Desenvolvimento (ANDMoz)

Health prevention

Project: Empowerment of Girls in Vulnerable Situations through the Promotion and Access to Menstrual Hygiene and Health

Organisation: Associação Missão Moçambique (MiMo) in partnership with Be Girl

According to Vítor Bandeira, CEO of Fidelidade Ímpar Moçambique, “The Fidelidade Ímpar Community Prize is the way we make our commitment to Mozambique concrete. Supporting projects that promote inclusion and health is not just a choice, it is a responsibility. Each initiative we distinguish is a community that moves forward. And that drives us.”

The first edition demonstrates the impact that civil society organisations can have in Mozambique, and paves the way for future editions.

Because at Fidelidade Ímpar, commitment is always translated into real steps.

About Fidelidade Moçambique

With more than 30 years of presence in Mozambique and 200 years of global experience, Fidelidade Moçambique is a leading insurance company in the country, offering a wide range of Life and Non-Life insurance products.

Guided by values such as experience, innovation, excellence and human value, Fidelidade Moçambique provides solutions tailored to the different needs of Mozambican families and businesses.

Fidelidade Moçambique is the only Mozambican insurance company with an international financial strength rating (Financial Strength Rating – FSR) awarded by AM Best, which assigned the insurer a ‘B’ rating in 2022 and 2024.

With a strong expansion and inclusion policy, Fidelidade Moçambique aims to better serve its customers, contributing to the country’s social and economic development. The insurer stands out for its resilience, combining tradition, history, innovation and knowledge, and follows a strategy aligned with sustainability and social responsibility projects.

Fidelidade Moçambique has 240 employees providing assistance to more than 350,000 clients across the country, through its own branches in eight provinces, supported by a network of more than 120 agents and 500 service points across Mozambique.

Fidelidade Moçambique is part of the Fidelidade Group, whose history began in 1808 in Portugal, where it is a market leader with 2.3 million customers. Globally, the Fidelidade Group operates in 13 countries and 4 continents, serving a total of 8.5 million customers.

Source: Fidelidade Ímpar Moçambique / Press Release