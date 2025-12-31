Mozambique: Fire hits Dingsheng Minerals’ Chibuto heavy sands unit

A large-scale fire broke out on Tuesday at one of the main processing units of mining company Dingsheng Minerals in Chibuto, in Mozambique’s Gaza province, authorities said.

The blaze erupted at around 11:00 local time on the first of three floors of factory number one while welding work was under way, according to the National Public Rescue Service (SENSAP).

“The rapid intervention by SENSAP made it possible to contain the flames, preventing them from spreading to other areas of the factory. There were no casualties, but some machines were damaged, causing material losses,” said Abel Simango, a SENSAP spokesperson, adding that authorities remain on site to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters required reinforcements to bring the blaze under control, and an inspection will be carried out.

More than 600 workers at the Chibuto heavy sands operation now face an uncertain future as a result of the incident.

Source: O País