Mozambique finance minister meets World Bank representatives in Washington

Finance Minister Carla Loveira met yesterday, 13 April 2026, in Washington DC, with representatives of the World Bank as part of engagement on the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF), a strategic instrument that will guide cooperation between the country and the financial institution over the next five years. The World Bank Group plans to mobilise around US$6 billion over the duration of the CPF.

According to the Finance Minister, the resources will focus on strategic areas with high potential for economic transformation and job creation, namely energy, agribusiness, tourism, workforce skills development, and strengthening macro-fiscal stability, with particular emphasis on the development of economic corridors.

The new CPF results from a broad consultation process involving the government, private sector, civil society and development partners, consolidating a shared vision for the country’s future.

In addition to meetings with the World Bank, the Finance Minister also met with the Executive Director for Southern Africa Constituency, Mozambican Adriano Ubisse, where they discussed macro-fiscal issues in the country.

Source: Ministério das Finanças / Press Release