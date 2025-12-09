Mozambique: Feliciano Gundana, liberation fighter and key FRELIMO founder, passes away at 85

Feliciano Gundana, a combatant in the national liberation struggle and one of the founders of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), passed away in the early hours of this Tuesday, aged 85, of an illness.

The information was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Frelimo party, Pedro Guiliche, in a telephone contact with the newspaper “Domingo”.

A retired general and National Hero of the Republic of Mozambique, Feliciano Gundana was distinguished last year with the honorary title Doctor Honoris Causa in Freedom, Democracy and Human Development, awarded by Zambeze University, in the city of Beira, Sofala province.

President Chapo extends condolences

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, has expressed his “deepest sorrow” at the death of Feliciano Salomão Gundana.

In his message of condolence, the Head of State highlights the greatness and nobility of character of Feliciano Gundana, a combatant in the national liberation struggle and one of the founders of FRELIMO, describing him as “a man of courage, of disciplined silence and of firm convictions, whose journey began at the genesis of the liberation struggle and extended throughout the construction of the Mozambican nation”.

Daniel Chapo recalls that Feliciano Gundana helped shape the destiny of the homeland not only on the liberation front but also in the architecture of the sovereign State that emerged in 1975, taking on the role of Head of Military Intelligence Services and leading, “with patriotic commitment, the provinces of Inhambane, Nampula and Zambézia during the challenging years of national consolidation”.

In political life, the presidential message notes, Gundana rose to the highest level of party trust, serving as Secretary-General of the Frelimo party, “at a time when Mozambique’s destiny required leaders of rigour, coherence and a spirit of service”.

In recognition of his “extraordinary dedication and example of patriotism”, the Mozambican State awarded him, during his lifetime, the title of Hero of the Republic of Mozambique, an honour reserved for those who dedicated their lives to the dream of collective freedom.

The nation also witnessed, in 2024, his academic distinction as Doctor Honoris Causa in “Freedom, Democracy and Human Development” by Zambeze University, an act that underscored the historical and human dimension of his contribution to peace, democracy and human development.

President Chapo emphasises that Mozambique bows before the memory of one of its most noble sons, “a patriot who lived through every chapter of our History, from the armed struggle to the building of the modern state, carrying with him the flame of freedom that today illuminates generations”.

Feliciano Gundana

Feliciano Gundana was born on 15 January 1940 in Inharingue, in Machanga district, Sofala province.

He was a founder of the Mozambique Liberation Front FRELIMO from the unification of the three movements, in which he initially belonged to UDENAMO.

Feliciano Gundana was trained in Electrotechnics in Switzerland (1967–1974).

He received military training in the People’s Republic of China. On his return from Switzerland, he was given a mission by the then President of the People’s Republic of Mozambique, Samora Moisés Machel, to work in the districts of Cabo Delgado with a view to strengthening the zones liberated by Frelimo, where he organised the march to Nangade.

Between 1978 and 1987, Feliciano Gundana was Governor of Inhambane, Nampula and Zambézia. In this governmental role, he ended up being elected as the best governor in the country and received from President Samora Machel the Socialist Labour Order.

Feliciano Gundana was awarded, through Presidential Decree number 19/2015 of 24 June, the Honorary Title of Hero of the Republic of Mozambique, together with the late Marcelino dos Santos.

In 2016, the Beira Municipality gave his name to one of the avenues in the city.

Gundana was also Secretary-General of Frelimo, Minister for Former Combatants Affairs (2005–2009) and Minister in the Presidency (2009–2014).

In September 2022, Feliciano Gundana, together with Lopes Tembe and João Munguambe, was proclaimed an honorary member of the Frelimo party during the 12th Congress held in Matola.

Source: Domingo / Notícias / Integrity