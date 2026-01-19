Mozambique: Families demand release of bodies held at Maputo Central Hospital morgue – Notícias | Watch

Several families have been gathered since early this Monday morning at the morgue of Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), waiting for authorisation to receive the bodies of their relatives for burial.

The grieving families say there appears to be a silent strike by morgue staff, as all legal procedures have been followed but the bodies have not been released for funeral and burial.

However, Alice de Abreu, the Councillor for Health and Wellbeing at Maputo City Council, stated that the morgue is operating normally and that bodies are being handed over to families for funerals.

De Abreu did not comment on any possible strike or the delays in releasing bodies reported by the relatives.

Source: Notícias / TV Sucesso