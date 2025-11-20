Mozambique: Fake SISE agent arrested in Cabo Delgado – Watch

The Mozambican Republic Police (PRM) presented an individual on Wednesday in Pemba who was impersonating an agent of the State Intelligence and Security Service (SISE).

According to PRM spokesperson Eugénia Nhamússua, the individual, now in police custody, was using a SISE credential in the districts of Palma, Mocímboa da Praia, and Mueda and had long been wanted by authorities.

Nhamússua added that the PRM is investigating the authenticity and origin of the credential.

Also on Wednesday, the PRM presented a young man accused of falsifying a birth certificate to facilitate his entry into the PRM ranks.

