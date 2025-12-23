Mozambique: FACIM 2026 receives early launch

Mozambique’s Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, presided over the official launch of the 61st edition of the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM 2026) last Friday, 19 December 2025.

FACIM 2026 will take place from 31 August to 6 September 2026 at the Ricatla International Exhibition and Trade Centre, in the Municipality of Marracuene, Maputo province. The event is organised by the Ministry of Economy through the Mozambique Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX).

The early launch of this 61st edition aims to present the vision for FACIM 2026, mobilise the private sector and strategic partners for more active engagement, and strengthen promotion of the event to attract more national and foreign exhibitors and visitors.

With a focus on the internationalisation of the economy, export promotion, regional integration (SADC and the African Continental Free Trade Area – AfCFTA), business partnerships, stimulation of public and private investment, and the promotion of innovation, FACIM 2026 aims to surpass the results of previous editions and establish itself as a strategic platform for business and investment.

At the launch, the Government reiterated its full openness to partnerships and invited all economic actors to participate actively in the preparation and organisation of the 61st FACIM, so that together the success of this edition and the country’s sustainable development can be ensured.





Source: Ministério da Economia / Press Release