Mozambique eyes stronger ties with Qatar to boost trade, energy and tourism – Ambassador Massamby

Ambassador of Mozambique to Qatar, H E Isac Mamudo Massamby, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Qatar, particularly in trade, agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Ambassador Massamby said the Mozambican Embassy in Doha, established in November 2021, marked a new phase in the long-standing relations between the two countries, which began in 1994.

“Mozambique and Qatar have enjoyed cordial relations for over three decades. We decided to open our embassy in Doha in 2021 because we view Qatar as a strategic partner in this region,” he said. “Qatar plays a vital role as a gateway to the Gulf and the broader Middle East, and it shares with us many principles in diplomacy, peace, and development.”

Despite being one of Mozambique’s newest diplomatic missions, the embassy has been proactive in promoting bilateral relations. “Our goal is to make Mozambique better known among our Qatari brothers and sisters,” the envoy noted.

“We are working to promote our culture, economy, and tourism while attracting investment opportunities and facilitating business partnerships.”

Ambassador Massamby, who is the first resident ambassador of Mozambique to Qatar, acknowledged that while the relationship is warm, trade volumes remain below potential. “We currently import more from Qatar than we export,” he explained. “Our imports include fertilizers, oil derivatives, flour, medicines, and industrial components, while our exports mainly consist of fresh and dried fruits such as mangoes, oranges, bananas, and some vegetables. The trade volume is around $60–80 million, which is still far from the level we aspire to reach.”

To bridge this gap, the embassy has been engaging local business institutions to foster more economic exchanges. “Last year, we organised a successful business forum in collaboration with the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It generated encouraging interest from Qatari companies, and we are optimistic about the outcomes,” he said.

The ambassador highlighted agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, and infrastructure as priority sectors for partnership.

“Mozambique offers vast fertile land ideal for agricultural investment. Qatari firms can grow and process food not only for Qatar but also for the wider Gulf market,” he explained. “In energy, we are now emerging as a natural gas exporter and can greatly benefit from Qatar’s experience as a global leader in the LNG sector.”

Tourism also features prominently in Mozambique’s development strategy. “The government considers tourism a key pillar of our national growth agenda, second only to agriculture,” Massamby said.

“Our country offers pristine beaches, scenic islands, and exciting safari destinations that attract visitors from Europe and America. We believe Qatari tourists will find Mozambique to be one of Africa’s best-kept secrets.”

The embassy, he added, has been actively promoting the country’s tourism potential at regional and international platforms.

“We are participating in upcoming travel and hospitality exhibitions to showcase Mozambique as a preferred destination for Qataris. At the same time, we are encouraging Qatari investors to explore opportunities in tourism infrastructure, where the government offers attractive incentives such as tax exemptions, profit repatriation, and flexibility in employing skilled foreign staff.”

Delving into history, the ambassador revealed intriguing Arab ties predating Portuguese colonization. Mozambique’s name derives from “Musa bin Bik,” an Arab sheikh who established trade routes in the 15th century.

“Arabs introduced Islam along the 2,800-kilometer coastline, making it the second-largest religion (about 30% of the population), after Christianity (over 50%). This shared heritage fosters cultural affinity. Geographically, Mozambique serves as a gateway to southern African nations like Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, and South Africa, mirroring Qatar’s regional role,” he said.

Commenting on the Mozambican community in Qatar, the envoy described it as “small but vibrant.” Around 300 Mozambicans live in Qatar, working in industries such as aviation, energy, and banking. “It’s a close-knit and well-organised community, and we are proud of their contribution,” he said.

Ambassador Massamby reflected on his experience in Qatar with pride. “It has been an honour to serve as Mozambique’s first Ambassador to Qatar. The country provides a safe, welcoming, and dynamic environment for diplomats. I am confident that our cooperation will continue to grow and bring tangible benefits to both nations,” he said.