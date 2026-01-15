Mozambique eyes debt talks after new IMF programme, President says – Bloomberg

Mozambique will only start talks with creditors to renegotiate its debt after reaching an agreement on a new program with the International Monetary Fund, President Daniel Chapo said.

The gas-rich south-eastern African country is in talks with the IMF on a new facility to stabilize the economy, curb its reliance on natural resources and restore investor confidence, Chapo said in a Bloomberg Television interview. He said a deal could follow a regular IMF mission in March.

“What we want at this moment is to conclude the agreement with the IMF and then move on to the aspect you are mentioning, namely the renegotiation of the debt with international partners,” Chapo said. “We want to establish trust first.”

Asked if any debt talks would include changes to the terms of Mozambique’s $900 million bond due 2031, Chapo replied: “Not at the moment. We will consider all of this after closing this package, which I call the package for stimulating the country’s macroeconomic situation.”

The bond currently trades with a yield of around 14%, suggesting some traders think it will be restructured.

Mozambique’s last IMF program effectively ended in early 2025, when the government opted not to proceed with the remaining reviews under its three-year Extended Credit Facility. China holds about 14% of Mozambique’s external public debt, which totalled around $9.8 billion at the end of 2024.

Mozambique’s economy grew by 1.1% last year, according to the World Bank — an estimate that may prove optimistic given that output shrank for the first three quarters of 2025. The lender sees growth in 2026 at 2.8%, it said this week.

Last year, the government hired New York-based Alvarez & Marsal to advise it on debt restructuring.

The IMF in November warned of Mozambique’s “acute” financing challenges, and called for urgent fiscal consolidation and greater exchange rate flexibility.

The metical has hardly moved against the dollar since mid-2021, and there was a reported foreign-exchange backlog exceeding $700 million by October, according to S&P Global.

Allowing for currency depreciation could fan inflation for the economy that relies on imports for goods from fuel to food, raising risks to a fragile social situation since deadly post-election protests subsided about a year ago.

The 49-year-old Chapo said Mozambique’s economy is set to improve after the country exited the Financial Action Task Force’s so-called grey list last year, along with decisions by TotalEnergies SE and Exxon Mobil Corp. to restart liquefied natural gas projects. The developments will only start contributing significantly to the state’s coffers in the next decade.

A new IMF program would help improve Mozambique’s credibility in international markets, including by lowering borrowing costs on its external debt, he said. Any agreement, however, would need to focus on measures that improve the lives of ordinary Mozambicans.

“All of this will help ensure that Mozambique can position itself in the best possible way for its growth,” he said. “We really need this growth to be reflected in development. And this development has to do with the lives of the people.”

Mozambique’s government has faced severe liquidity pressures after months of post-election unrest, compounded by insurgent activity that in recent years forced TotalEnergies and other oil majors to suspend operations.

The government this week announced it would partially pay a bonus — effectively a 13th monthly salary for public workers — days after Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Levi said it was struggling to find the funds.

The IMF has repeatedly called on authorities to curb its wage bill.

