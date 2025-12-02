Mozambique expects 9% drop in hydrocarbon production next year

Hydrocarbon production in Mozambique is expected to fall by 9% in 2026, justified by shutdowns and reduced natural gas levels in two fields, according to data from the budget proposal.

This is “as a result of the scheduled maintenance shutdown of the Coral South platform, as well as the reduction in natural gas production levels at the Pande and Temane fields,” according to the supporting documents for the 2026 Economic and Social Plan and State Budget (PESOE) proposal, currently under review in parliament.

The 2026 PESOE proposal forecasts a decline in production across almost all hydrocarbons, with gas decreasing by around 3% and light oil, a derivative, falling by up to 32%.

Mozambique has three approved development projects for the exploration of natural gas reserves in the Rovuma Basin, ranked among the largest in the world, off the coast of Cabo Delgado.

The Coral South project, operated by Eni, is the only one in operation since 2022, with investment approved in October for a second floating extraction platform, designated Coral North, an investment of US$7.2 billion (€6.2 billion), which from 2028 will allow production to double to 7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas.

After four years of suspension due to terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, the Mozambique LNG project (Area 1), operated by TotalEnergies, valued at US$20 billion (€17.4 billion), is in the process of resumption and expects up to 13 mtpa from 2029, followed by the Rovuma LNG project (Area 4), worth US$30 billion (€26.1 billion), operated by ExxonMobil, with 18 mtpa planned after 2030.

Gas reservoir levels in Inhambane province, in southern Mozambique, are declining after 20 years of extraction, compromising production levels for the coming years, admitted the Minister of Mineral Resources in October.

“We need to find alternatives to find more gas, to ensure that supply can continue,” said Cristóvão Pale, explaining that the Government is promoting additional surveys, involving other potential interested parties to conduct research around Pande and Temane (Inhambane).

“We believe there is still significant potential to find new reservoirs. No one knows what lies beneath the surface; it is a venture capital and investment,” said Pale.

The state oil company, Mozambican Hydrocarbons Company (CMH), also previously warned of the “sharp decline” in gas reservoirs in its report for the last fiscal year.

“One of the major challenges we will face is being able to respond to the sharp decline in production in our Pande and Temane reservoirs in the coming years, in order to maintain current performance levels,” reads the message from the board of directors, led by Arsénio Mabote, included in the 2024/2025 annual report, closed in June.

CMH conducts operational oil production activities and is controlled by the state-owned National Hydrocarbons Company, which holds 70% of its share capital. It was appointed by the Mozambican Government, together with South African Sasol Petroleum Temane (SPT), to conduct oil operations in the production fields of Pande and Temane for a period of 30 years under the Petroleum Production Agreement signed in 2000.

CMH is also part of the Joint Operations Agreements signed with SPT in 2002, covering the reservoirs of the Pande and Temane fields, as the company produces and sells only gas and operates in an integrated manner.

Source: Lusa