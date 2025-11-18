Mozambique expands digital classrooms for refugees with Vodafone initiative

Vodafone Foundation opens six new digital classrooms in Mozambique.

The country now hosts 26 Instant Network Schools (INS), benefiting over 91,000 students.

The initiative targets refugee inclusion and digital skill development amid a complex humanitarian context.

Vodafone Foundation has launched six new digital classrooms in Mozambique, aiming to enhance education access for refugees and local communities. The project, executed in partnership with Vodacom Mozambique Foundation and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), equips classrooms with internet connectivity, tablets, computers, projectors, preloaded educational content, and adapted furniture.

Each Instant Network School (INS) receives a local coach who trains teachers, maintains equipment, and guides digital learning. Schools sometimes remain open beyond regular hours, allowing students and community members to study and access offline resources, extending digital literacy to surrounding areas.

With the addition of these six centers, Mozambique now hosts 26 INS, one of the continent’s largest deployments. Vodafone reports that more than 91,000 students have already benefited from the program.

UNHCR emphasizes that access to quality education remains a major challenge in refugee camps, where technological shortages limit both schooling and future employment prospects. The initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide in regions hosting refugees.

Mozambique faces a complex humanitarian situation. UNHCR reports the country shelters more than 24,000 refugees, mainly from Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and over 600,000 internally displaced people due to conflict and natural disasters. Most reside in rural or peripheral areas with limited access to education and basic services.