Mozambique: Ex-guerrillas give Ossufo six months to step down from Renamo leadership

Former guerrillas of Mozambique’s Renamo, who oppose the party leadership, have given Ossufo Momade six months to leave the presidency, threatening to “act in another way” if he does not resign, arguing that this is the only way to avoid another electoral defeat.

“We will give a deadline until the end of this semester. If things do not take the direction we want, we will act in another way,” Edgar Silva, national coordinator of the self-styled management committee of the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), told journalists on Thursday. Renamo was the largest opposition party until the 2024 general elections, when it was overtaken by Podemos.

For months, Renamo’s former guerrillas have been calling for Ossufo Momade’s resignation, accusing him of “mismanagement,” failure to pay pensions and allowances, and “total incompetence” in the face of the party’s crisis.

Indeed, this group has continuously occupied provincial offices and has now created and established management committees until the next National Council, which the party has scheduled for March this year.

The former combatants have again called for Ossufo Momade to resign, saying this is the way for the party to prepare for and win the next elections, while threatening to “act in another way” if the leader does not step down.

“The other way will happen. I have no perspective to answer that question, but it will happen, perhaps by involving the bodies with the right to deliberate. I believe the political commission is not made up only of people who applaud Ossufo; there are people there whom we can ask for one-third of them to convene a meeting of the National Council,” Edgar Silva said, speaking to journalists in Matola.

“A good party has to start building its victory from this moment. This fact [Ossufo in power] foreshadows Renamo’s defeat, and we are not interested in seeing Renamo lose. From now on, we have to start organising ourselves,” he added.

The next electoral cycle in Mozambique is expected to take place between 2028 and 2029, beginning with local elections and followed by general elections.

In the same statements, the former guerrillas announced the first national meeting of the structure they call the national management committee, extended to the provincial management committees, to be held in the last week of this month in Maputo province, in the south of the country.

“This is the first time we will sit together to outline actions to, in the very near future, achieve the longed-for extraordinary congress that will end the division we have, which is the removal of the president in power,” Edgar Silva said.

In December, Renamo’s former guerrillas demanded the convening of an extraordinary congress to remove Ossufo Momade from leadership, after the party announced a National Council for March.

Momade was re-elected to the post in May 2024 in a process that was strongly contested internally, and he has already promised not to run again for the party leadership.

Ossufo Momade, 64, succeeded Afonso Dhlakama, who died in 2018, as party president.

He was a presidential candidate in the general elections of 9 October 2024, receiving 6% of the votes — the worst result ever for a candidate supported by Renamo, which had been the main opposition force in the country since the first elections in 1994.

Renamo held a National Council on 16 and 17 October, which the former guerrillas consider “a delaying manoeuvre” to keep Momade in the presidency.

Source: Lusa